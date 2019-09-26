The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gregory Sylvester Curry, 56, of Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Celene Pineda-Vega, 38, of Rosewood, Georgia. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $45,000.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 3900 block of Mays Court Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Melinda Ann Kaleel, 39, 17100 block of Arsilia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Christel Leigh Balbino, 41, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $30,000.
Bianca Iesha Dancy, 28, of Miami. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $20,000.
Elexandrea Nashay Mouzon, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Curtis Elliot Keesee, 45, 3100 block of Quail Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and unlawful possession of concealed handcuff key. Bond: $26,000.
Keir Ian Abernethy, 60, 10300 block of Grail Ave., Englewood. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Maria Kartheiser, 63, 23100 block of Hemenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ashley Liah Clift, 34, 21400 block of Eldreid Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.
Rodney Jay Hatch, 58, 14900 block of Wichita Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
James Stephen McGlone Jr., 35, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brandon Curtis Cope, 35, of Palm Bay, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sherry Stipsak, 57, 10400 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sean Patrick Butler, 24, 32800 block of Clay Gully Road, Myakka City. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $9,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Dale Lauver, 38, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $2,070.
• Jesse Daniel Sykes, 35, 27300 block of Addington Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: hold for Lee County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage). Bond: $10,000.
• Norris Gale Adkins Jr., 63, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.