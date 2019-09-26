The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gregory Sylvester Curry, 56, of Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Celene Pineda-Vega, 38, of Rosewood, Georgia. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $45,000.

Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 35, 3900 block of Mays Court Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Melinda Ann Kaleel, 39, 17100 block of Arsilia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Christel Leigh Balbino, 41, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $30,000.

Bianca Iesha Dancy, 28, of Miami. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $20,000.

Elexandrea Nashay Mouzon, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Curtis Elliot Keesee, 45, 3100 block of Quail Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and unlawful possession of concealed handcuff key. Bond: $26,000.

Keir Ian Abernethy, 60, 10300 block of Grail Ave., Englewood. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Maria Kartheiser, 63, 23100 block of Hemenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Ashley Liah Clift, 34, 21400 block of Eldreid Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.

Rodney Jay Hatch, 58, 14900 block of Wichita Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

James Stephen McGlone Jr., 35, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brandon Curtis Cope, 35, of Palm Bay, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sherry Stipsak, 57, 10400 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sean Patrick Butler, 24, 32800 block of Clay Gully Road, Myakka City. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $9,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jesse Dale Lauver, 38, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $2,070.

• Jesse Daniel Sykes, 35, 27300 block of Addington Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: hold for Lee County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.

• Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage). Bond: $10,000.

• Norris Gale Adkins Jr., 63, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez.

