The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristina Lee Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Lindsey Kristine Salter, 32, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
Dennis Joe Burris, 40, 1200 block of Roswell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $980.
Amanda Rose Klawer, 30, 200 block of Seminole Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Christopher Nathan Gore, 40, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Wilda Marie Millery, 48, 23500 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Stefan Domque Sweet, 21, of Lauderhill, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Don Eugene Sandor Jr., 39, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
Kenneth Alan Jones, 55, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Alexa Marie Powers, 19, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Jeffrey Alan Naves, 37, 2000 block of Arkansas Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Daniel James Peak, 29, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrea Piediscalzo, 32, 1400 block of Evengalina Lane, North Port. Charge: using ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Kerry Taylor, 49, 50 block of Fray Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $20,000.
• Thomas Diodorou, 41, 100 block of Batello Street, Venice. Charges: possession and/or use of narcotics equipment, resisting an officer, obstruct without violence, driving while license suspended. Bond: $10,000.
• Rachel Hicks, 35, 3800 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charges: battery, obstructing officer without violence. Bond: None.
• Erin Ociesa, 36, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft (Manatee County). Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Raymond Schott, 46, 12000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Hale, 59, 200 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent charge. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.