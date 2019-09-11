The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kristina Lee Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Lindsey Kristine Salter, 32, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.

Dennis Joe Burris, 40, 1200 block of Roswell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $980.

Amanda Rose Klawer, 30, 200 block of Seminole Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Christopher Nathan Gore, 40, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Wilda Marie Millery, 48, 23500 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Stefan Domque Sweet, 21, of Lauderhill, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Don Eugene Sandor Jr., 39, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.

Kenneth Alan Jones, 55, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Alexa Marie Powers, 19, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.

Jeffrey Alan Naves, 37, 2000 block of Arkansas Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Daniel James Peak, 29, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Andrea Piediscalzo, 32, 1400 block of Evengalina Lane, North Port. Charge: using ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

• Kerry Taylor, 49, 50 block of Fray Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $20,000.

• Thomas Diodorou, 41, 100 block of Batello Street, Venice. Charges: possession and/or use of narcotics equipment, resisting an officer, obstruct without violence, driving while license suspended. Bond: $10,000.

• Rachel Hicks, 35, 3800 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charges: battery, obstructing officer without violence. Bond: None.

• Erin Ociesa, 36, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft (Manatee County). Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Raymond Schott, 46, 12000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Hale, 59, 200 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent charge. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

