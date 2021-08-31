The Charlotte County Sheriff’s reported the following arrests:
Jason Clifford Wardally, 44, 3700 block of Dover Drive, Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges, two underlying charges and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Phillip Shane Martin, 31, 50000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $3,000.
William Giunta, 28, 2100 block of Calle Benito, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Frederick Christopher Alt, 70, 28400 block of Technology Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Sarah Elizabeth Sherman, 41, 10900 block of Wheeler Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and battery. Bond: none.
Andrew James Schramm, 30, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dylan Nathaniel Alan Parrott, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Spencer Kyle O’Neill, 30, 7400 block of Rattan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Zachary Edward Smith, 27, 3500 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jamal James Campbell, 22, 1600 block of Geranium Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.
Isaiah Waymond Seawright, 24, of Gainesville. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Camille Dephillips, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Donald Thomas Sligh, 32, 400 block of Palm Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $65,000.
Jessica Lynne Patterson, 39, address unknown. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicole Lee Hillman, 37, 3000 block of Idlewild Street, North Port. Charges: misuse of 911 or e911 system and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Treme Annette Peterson, 34, 8600 block of Gaillard Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
