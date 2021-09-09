The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Cortez, 63, 37500 block of Washington Loop Road Site, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Raiza Mary Collazo Gonzalez, 30, 27000 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Donovan Paige Moody, 28, 20400 block of Bachmann Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.

Ethan Holida Foots, 42, 22000 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

David Christopher Roberts, 47, 4400 block of Brintnall Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Shelby Leanne Herd, 40, address withheld. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

Derrick DeWyane Rucker, 34, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great harm, burglary with assault or battery, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Raymond Paul Carnes III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to return drivers' license when insurance cancelled. Bond: none

Jessica Holloway Phillips, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

George Thomas Herstel, 59, of Largo. Charges: possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, trafficking heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Duane Thomas Alexander, 36, of Largo. Charges: possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, trafficking heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Jorge Maldonado Lopez, 40, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.

Jumon Terrance Terrell Hodge, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $750 less than $5,000, and felony failure to appear. Bond: $20,000.

Jesse Dylan Smith, 37, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.


Gentry R. Moore, 68, of Calumet City, Illinois. Charges: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Teresa Betancourt, 19, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: $1,500.

Victoria Guerrero, 35, of Wachula. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: $1,500.

Mark Brian Livingstone, 64, 4000 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Mario Richardson, 27, 1200 block of Talbot Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sean Steven King, 33, 8200 block of Robert Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of stolen credit or debit card, grand theft more than $750 more than $5,000, and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.

Fred Andrew Makowski, 42, first block of Lee Circle, Englewood. Charges: fleeing law enforcement while sirens and lights active, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ethan Pease, 21, 2900 block of Athena Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.

Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Donald Scott Thompson, 44, first block of Salvadore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $680.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

