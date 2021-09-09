The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gabriel Cortez, 63, 37500 block of Washington Loop Road Site, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Raiza Mary Collazo Gonzalez, 30, 27000 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Donovan Paige Moody, 28, 20400 block of Bachmann Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
Ethan Holida Foots, 42, 22000 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
David Christopher Roberts, 47, 4400 block of Brintnall Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Shelby Leanne Herd, 40, address withheld. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: none.
Derrick DeWyane Rucker, 34, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great harm, burglary with assault or battery, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Raymond Paul Carnes III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to return drivers' license when insurance cancelled. Bond: none
Jessica Holloway Phillips, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
George Thomas Herstel, 59, of Largo. Charges: possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, trafficking heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Duane Thomas Alexander, 36, of Largo. Charges: possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms, trafficking heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jorge Maldonado Lopez, 40, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.
Jumon Terrance Terrell Hodge, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $750 less than $5,000, and felony failure to appear. Bond: $20,000.
Jesse Dylan Smith, 37, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Gentry R. Moore, 68, of Calumet City, Illinois. Charges: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Teresa Betancourt, 19, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: $1,500.
Victoria Guerrero, 35, of Wachula. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Brian Livingstone, 64, 4000 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mario Richardson, 27, 1200 block of Talbot Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Steven King, 33, 8200 block of Robert Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of stolen credit or debit card, grand theft more than $750 more than $5,000, and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
Fred Andrew Makowski, 42, first block of Lee Circle, Englewood. Charges: fleeing law enforcement while sirens and lights active, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ethan Pease, 21, 2900 block of Athena Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Donald Scott Thompson, 44, first block of Salvadore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $680.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.