The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sonya Lee Williams, 58, 1200 block of Talbot Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Monica Maria Musgrove, 50, 5100 block of Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mark Alexander Arnold, 24, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Richard Jones, 46, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I, producing Marijuana: schedule I. Bond: $3,000.

Stephen Michael Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, producing Marijuana: schedule I, possession control view depiction of child sexual conduct. Bond: $3,000.

Jason Michael Eugene Paige, 39, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.

Juanita Marie Roden, 33, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.

Michael James Smith, 39, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: driving while license is suspended, revoked, cancelled- Felony I, two counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance/other, possess, control or view depiction of child sex conduct. Bond: none.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: probation violation: driving while license is suspended second conviction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Misty Lynne Delong, 37, 2600 block of Gisela Road, North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.

Andrew Wesley Gobus, 33, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant: Lee County: felony violation of probation: burglary of an unoccupied structure/attempted grand theft $100-$300, out of county warrant: Lee County: felony violation of probation: burglary of an unoccupied structure/ attempted grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000 and false info to pawnbroker, out of county warrant: Lee County: amended felony violation of probation: burglary of an unoccupied structure/attempted grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000 and false info to a pawnbroker, out of county warrant: Lee County: amended felony violation of probation: burglary of an unoccupied structure/ attempted grand theft $100 to $300. Bond: none. 

Tabatha Mae Jackson, 37, 3400 block of Albenga Lane, North Port. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: none. 

James Mathias Stout, 52, 1200 block of Edinburgh St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked third subsequent violation, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

