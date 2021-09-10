The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kassie-Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 21, 5300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $10,000.
Richard Lee Patterson III, 24, 3500 block of Adelina Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Grove Lee Bolt, 59, 2800 block of Marlin Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jeremy Cole Jackson, 27, 2200 block of Lake Shore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
David Lee Perkins, 43, 20200 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Joseph Scott Carter, 43, 22300 block of La Guardia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Adrienne Lane Chamberlain, 18, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Miguel Angel Sanchez Sandoval, 45, 1400 block of Hempstad Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Miguel U.S. Sarat, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Michael DeWayne Brown, 63, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $3,500.
Asia Holly Roberts, 31, of Boston, Mass. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug without prescription. Bond: $10,500.
Benjamin Bernard Boyles, 55, of Archer. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rusty Wayne Hurst, 28, 2100 block of NE Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
