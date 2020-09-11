The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Steffen Shepperd, 25, of New Castle, Indiana. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Randolph Smith, 57, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.

Brooks Boswell, 75, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Brittney Marie Johnson, 31, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,040.

David Bryan Kirby, 58, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

William Kenneth Blount, 23, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Dale Edward Barton Jr, 28, 5500 block of Lambright Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief over $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Wayne McMunn, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery on a child. Bond: $150,000.

Carlos Alberto Pena, 45, 3000 block of Wyola Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tyler William Mauger, 25, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Raul Hernandez Moran, 43, 1200 block of SE Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

William Russell Voswinkel Jr, 11000 Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Lizette Alvarez, 50, 3400 block of Sarto Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm and battery. Bond: $4,500.

Shane Franklin Warren, 23, 3600 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kaitlyn Key, 21, 2100 block of Calle St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Joseph Cannella, 50, 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

William James Guertin, 44, 4100 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, grand theft. Bond: $3,000.

Craig William Sichta, 36, block of US41/S Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, simple assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 55, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on charges of fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. Bond: $2,000.

Jaysaunt Clinton Huff, 25, 3200 block of Henderson Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

John H. Boone, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

