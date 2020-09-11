The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Steffen Shepperd, 25, of New Castle, Indiana. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Randolph Smith, 57, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.
Brooks Boswell, 75, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Brittney Marie Johnson, 31, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,040.
David Bryan Kirby, 58, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
William Kenneth Blount, 23, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Dale Edward Barton Jr, 28, 5500 block of Lambright Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief over $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Wayne McMunn, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery on a child. Bond: $150,000.
Carlos Alberto Pena, 45, 3000 block of Wyola Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Tyler William Mauger, 25, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Raul Hernandez Moran, 43, 1200 block of SE Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
William Russell Voswinkel Jr, 11000 Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Lizette Alvarez, 50, 3400 block of Sarto Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm and battery. Bond: $4,500.
Shane Franklin Warren, 23, 3600 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kaitlyn Key, 21, 2100 block of Calle St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Joseph Cannella, 50, 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
William James Guertin, 44, 4100 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: burglary, grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Craig William Sichta, 36, block of US41/S Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, simple assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 55, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on charges of fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. Bond: $2,000.
Jaysaunt Clinton Huff, 25, 3200 block of Henderson Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
John H. Boone, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.