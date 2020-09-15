The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Michael Bowen, 37, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
Tyler Jay Brugman, 28, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and opium or derivative schedule I or II. Bond: none.
William Keith Henson, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Sheila Osmara Guttierez-Pena, 23, 1700 block of Winstan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $500.
Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 43, 2800 block of Tenth Street, Placida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, trespassing occupied structure or conveyance and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Emely Mervaly Martinez, 30, of Pinellas Park, Fla. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $15,000.
Courtney Marie Stansik, 35, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Nathan Dale Sorrell, 29, of Calhan, Colo. Charges: DUI third violation within ten years, refusal to submit to testing and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Avenue, North Port. Charges: Resisting arrest/fleeing and eluding, obstructing arrest without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Jazmyn Monya Oliver, 19, Fort Myers. Charges: Operating a vehicle without a valid license (arrested by Venice PD/held for Charlotte County). Bond: $120.
Craig William Sichta, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling/unarmed and property damage over $200 (arrested by North Port PD). Bond: $8,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Craig Garrett.
