The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports the following arrests:

Matthew Johnathan Gilliard, 48, 27200 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Pollitt, 50, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to leave RV park as guest upon request. Bond: $1,000.

Caleb C. Weaver, 19, 17300 block of Metcalf Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Crystal Marie Feliciano, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $2,500.

Angela Marie Elias, 34, 22300 block of Nyack Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, fraud by impersonation, and two counts of fraudulent use of credit cards at least two times for at least $100 each. Bond: none.

Derek John Kelly, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting a false ID to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Christian Rinehart Miller, 32, 100 block of Beeney Road SE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Liam Cairo Hennessey, 18, 10000 block of Kansas City Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft in second degree, burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed, and juvenile in violation of imposed conditions. Bond: none.

David Glenn Walls, 58, 2900 block of Embassy Road, North Port. Charges: use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Elvis Andujar Ayala, 37, 3700 Wayward Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Mariya Chelnokova, 38, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Christian Collazo Cintron, 28, 5800 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.

James Whitney London, 47, 8400 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, South Biscayne Plaza, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.

Paul Gilbert McDonough, 77, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charge: firing a projectile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Terrell Rowe, 29, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments