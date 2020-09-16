The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 12300 block of Buffing Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Stivi Breshani, 25, 4800 block of Sunday Court, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tyler Jay Brugman, 28, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and opium or derivative schedule I or II - deliver. Bond: none.
William Francis Hayes Jr., 61, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nadia Elyse Steele, 21, 3100 block of Circleville Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
Yosmel Carreras Reinoso, 36, of Miami. Charge: Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Diego Andres Da Silva De Caires, 19, 4200 block of 32nd Street, Lehigh Acres. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Eliver Osman Felipe Mendez, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
David Gomez-Rodrigez, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Romilio Rodrigo Sicajan Perez, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Erika Yaneth Hernandez Varela, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond:$1,000.
Jose Juan Benigo Valerio-Martinez, 62, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $952.50.
Marco Antonio Mancia-Quijada, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Lacey Jayne Shaver, 31, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kristina Lynn Whitman, 22100 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, out of county warrant, willfully attempt defraud urine drug test and two counts of neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Steven Brow, 59, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Judith Ann Oconnor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Vallerie Marie Rodgers, 29, 1600 block of W. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: fleeing or elude police. Bond: $5,000.
Cory Alexander Vanausdall, 24, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: no registration. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Raymond Toni Delmoral, 30, 5400 block of Rosette Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Dooley Evan Pickering, 41, 2800 block of Blk Brolly St., North Port. Charge: battery prior conviction second subsequent battery. Bond: none.
Alexis Lopez, 25, 4500 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ryan Sherman Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada St., Venice. Charge: probation violation: felon with a gun/concealed weapon/ammo. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
