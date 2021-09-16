The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dennis Lee Cote, 46, 300 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Robert James Barboza, 27, 4000 block of Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery against a pregnant victim and tampering with a witness in the second degree. Bond: $30,000.
Mark Christopher Wallingford, 50, 12000 block of Clarendon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Hugo Colin Arroyo, 20, 20900 block of Elrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Harper Sipes, 51, 21200 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft firearm and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Carol Galbraith, 64, 13400 block of Gershwin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Brigette Lukrina Wasko, 36, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Cody Blair Pierson, 29, 300 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kerry Lynn Nobles, 32, 23100 block of Elmida Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Darren James Rodriguez, 56, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Tuesday Noelle Searcy, 31, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $740.
Caleb C. Weaver, 19, 1200 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of a structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft over $750 but less than $5,000, and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. Bond: $4,500.
