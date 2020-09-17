The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael John Meacham, 30, 500 block of Lagosce Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Douglas Troy Quick, 41, 400 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: false verification statement to secondhand dealer more than $300 and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $20,000.
Michael Robert Scaffidi, 50, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $42,500.
Kaila Jo Wieland, 26, 7200 block of Sweden Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft from someone 65 years or older $10,000 to $50,000 and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
Jennifer Davidson Overfield, 40, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Anne Marie Susan Peterson, 49, 23500 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $2,500.
Scott Edward Miller Sr., 54, 1300 block of Yorkshire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for felony and two underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
Gary Robert Eckert, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear for misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $2,500.
Kyle Travis Robertson, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, grand theft of motor vehicle, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $115,000.
Brett Lewis Weirich, 35, of Loraine, Ohio. Charge: out of county warrant.
Dominingo Uspu, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Bonnie Kay Collini, 60, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joseph Anthony Capuano, 54, 10000 block of Stonecrop Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Amy Denise Skinner, 32, 300 block of North Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest in Charlotte County:
Vonice Andrew Reed, 55, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Louis Charles Anderson Jr., 60, 23400 block of Nelson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud, filing false information in a worker's compensation claim. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Alexander Byers, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: first-degree petty theft, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
Heidi Marie Hohndorf, 58, 3500 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Putnam County for failure to appear on two counts of cruelty to animals. Bond: none.
Elden Frank Hooper, 50, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: four counts of probation violation on charges of selling an unnumbered auto, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Adrienne Marie Klein, 35, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Craig Andrew McKendry, 48, 3100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Dustin Alexander Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug equipment, trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Anthony Montgomery, 38, 400 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a charge of a sex offense against child victim 12-15 years of age. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samuel Eugene Ball, 25, 8100 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation on a charge of reckless driving/alcohol a factor. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandon Alexander Anderson, 27, homeless of Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
Mary Sue Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
