The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christina Diane Sarah Soule, 41, 1400 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license expired more than six months, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Christopher Nathan Gore, 41, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph Lawrence Caruso II, 39, 23700 block of Madison St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Shawn Walter Hodgins, 44, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Jeremy David Gentry, 47, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant and grand theft. Bond: none.
David Eugenio Billuk, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Gail Ann Lamont, 68, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Naquan Maurice Guillory, 23, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,000.
Ethan Charles Cooper, 29, 2200 block of Mulberry Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Theresa Elvira Patten, 45, 7800 block of Talpin Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine and possession of barbiturate schedule II, III or IV with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Celin Steven Armijo, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christian Garrott Lowe, 27, of Enterprise, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
Tiffany Amber Losi, 29, of Deltona, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Chase Clark, 25, 1600 block of Yucca Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.
Sean Andrew Clarke, 23, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charges: robbery with a firearm and possession of weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Stephen Taylor Hutton, 30, 700 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: traffic in stolen property/false info to pawn broker, three counts of probation violation: traffic stolen property. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
