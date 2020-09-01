The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Eugene Brugnola, 61, 500 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000. Bond: none.

George Steven Foster, 39, of Tampa. Charges: DUI and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.

Serena Aslinger Heidkamp, 49, 3000 block of Bunche Street, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Richard John Pater, 64, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Wayne Wilcheck II, 48, 16200 block of Nogales Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Lisa Joanne Pence, 46, 16200 block of Nogales Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Keith Watta Jr., 41, 30000 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Christian Marie Allender, 39, Bleacher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Jeremy Phillip Peters, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Caidin Mccoy Alderman, 21, 13500 Longwood, Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.

Nicholas Sean Glock, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Michael David Tucker, 34, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Amanda Marie Gillick, 39, 200 block of Salem Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Terry Blaine Wells, 60, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charge: driving under the influence fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Joseph Yashin, 39, 12500 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $620.

Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 48, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: failure to appear while out on bond on a charge of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

Dayton Gene Zamora, 18, 2000 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Garrett James Lehmann, 21, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear on a charge of driving with no license. Bond: $200.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Paul Korponay III, 38, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brian Lander Beideman, 61, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, North Venice. Charges: battery. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Nicole L Achilli, 42, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation on a charge of larceny. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

