The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Keith Keener, 44, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Tiffany Marie Howard, 29, 26500 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Dakota Cheyenne Vowell, 25, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $2,000.

David Charles Farley, 63, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.

Dontavious Clevon Powell, 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended (second offense). Bond: none.

William Crow, 40, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with license suspended longer than six months and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.

Justin Thomas Peacock, 23, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and sale of cocaine. Bond: $12,500.

Allahisha Baldwin, 21, 3000 block of Key Lane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Joshua David Lindstrom, 23, 1200 block of Price Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and failure to obey police or fire officials. Bond: none.


Jonathan Thomas Kupchick, 36, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Wade Jeffrey Whitman, 46, 4100 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.

Jesse Trotter Avery, 38, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Charge: DUI (fourth or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

Larry Antonio Rada, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out-of-county warrant, driving while license permanently revoked, causing a child to commit a delinquent act, and filing a false report to law enforcement. Bond: none.

Tiffanyann Marie Wilson, 41, 2800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Hall Bonwill, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sean Michael Bean, 40, 1400 block of Arredondo St., North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, voyeurism and indecent exposure (second offense). Bond: $2,120.

Nicholas Auther Mucci, 31, 8600 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

