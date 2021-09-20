The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Keith Keener, 44, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Tiffany Marie Howard, 29, 26500 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Dakota Cheyenne Vowell, 25, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $2,000.
David Charles Farley, 63, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.
Dontavious Clevon Powell, 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended (second offense). Bond: none.
William Crow, 40, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with license suspended longer than six months and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.
Justin Thomas Peacock, 23, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and sale of cocaine. Bond: $12,500.
Allahisha Baldwin, 21, 3000 block of Key Lane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Joshua David Lindstrom, 23, 1200 block of Price Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and failure to obey police or fire officials. Bond: none.
Jonathan Thomas Kupchick, 36, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Wade Jeffrey Whitman, 46, 4100 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.
Jesse Trotter Avery, 38, of Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Charge: DUI (fourth or subsequent offense). Bond: none.
Larry Antonio Rada, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out-of-county warrant, driving while license permanently revoked, causing a child to commit a delinquent act, and filing a false report to law enforcement. Bond: none.
Tiffanyann Marie Wilson, 41, 2800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Hall Bonwill, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sean Michael Bean, 40, 1400 block of Arredondo St., North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, voyeurism and indecent exposure (second offense). Bond: $2,120.
Nicholas Auther Mucci, 31, 8600 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.