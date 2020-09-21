The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Sebasty, 33, 28100 block of Altadina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft from posted construction site and trespass on posted construction site. Bond: none.

Brandon Logan Skehan, 25, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Todd Edward Trent, 50, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dean Richard Blanchard, 54, 6300 block of Hawkins St., Englewood. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

Kevin Curtis Murphy, 53, 2000 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charges: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Edward Andrew Shingle, 55, 1500 block of Maryland St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

