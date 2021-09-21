The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Thomas Pete Diodorou, 43, 11100 block of Battlelo Drive, Venice. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Dean May, 44, 14100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms. Bond: $2,500.

Timothy Charles Bradley, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Cameron Marie Nott, 39, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Vincent Armand Grimaldi, 19, 6300 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charges: battery. Bond: none.

Jerin Nicholas Haas, 40, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Trisha Hammer, 42, 7100 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Russell Aaron Puhl, 36, 1200 block of N. Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Luis Miguel Vega, 36, 2500 block of Carnation Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

