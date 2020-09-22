The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Joseph Vece, 39, 100 block of Braemar Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Paul Michael Schoch, 77, 3000 block of Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence and corruption by threat of public servant. Bond: none.
Ellaina Kate Klinger, 38, 21400 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $200.
Douglas Allen Demetrice, 37, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Edward Franklin McKay, 58, 20300 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and possession of cocaine. Bond: $10,120.
Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 30, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license-revoked habitual offender and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Luis Miguel Garza, 31, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: driving without license-revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Taryn Elizabeth Smith, 27, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Eddie Alberto Cicla, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jorge Herrera Torres, 45, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
David Kensey Caisse Sr., 65, 11100 block of Euler Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Keith Andrew Kirkness, 52, 100 block of Englewood Garden Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Donald Robert Gregoire Jr., 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charges: criminal mischief over $200 less than $1,000, contempt of court: commit sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $15,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.
Cody James Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.