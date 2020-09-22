The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Joseph Vece, 39, 100 block of Braemar Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Paul Michael Schoch, 77, 3000 block of Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence and corruption by threat of public servant. Bond: none.

Ellaina Kate Klinger, 38, 21400 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $200.

Douglas Allen Demetrice, 37, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Edward Franklin McKay, 58, 20300 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and possession of cocaine. Bond: $10,120.

Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 30, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license-revoked habitual offender and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Luis Miguel Garza, 31, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: driving without license-revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Taryn Elizabeth Smith, 27, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Eddie Alberto Cicla, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Jorge Herrera Torres, 45, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

David Kensey Caisse Sr., 65, 11100 block of Euler Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Keith Andrew Kirkness, 52, 100 block of Englewood Garden Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Donald Robert Gregoire Jr., 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charges: criminal mischief over $200 less than $1,000, contempt of court: commit sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $15,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.

Cody James Thomas, 35, 2100 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

