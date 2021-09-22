The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following reports:

Michael Alan Padley, 33, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

Derek Joshua Parker, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Stuart Raymond Ballard, 59, 5400 block of Yarmouth Lane, Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Crystal Leigh Blakely, 36, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Raymond Earl Green, 23, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michael Eugene Wyatt, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft in the second degree. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Anthony Sweeney, 32, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Eric Paul Jarvis, 39, 2500 block of Luthren Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: shooting or throwing into a vehicle or dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.


Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, 47, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Richard Ellesworth Brown II, 44, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Jirmell Lemont Young, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kurtis Andrew Renaud, 27, 1500 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Robert Charles Six, 32, 3600 block of Diamond Avenue, North Port. petty theft in the second degree (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

