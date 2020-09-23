The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sandra Lianna Kachelmeir, 57, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Jessica Leigh Brown, 30, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and five counts of possess/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card. Bond: $29,500.

Johnny Junior Sanchez, 38, 27200 block of Sunny Brook, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Michael Warren Senesac, 51, 14200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Marvin Novak, 35, 4100 block of Driver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Michael William Kiernan II, 37, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, failure to appear felony, an underlying charge and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,000.

Joseph Clifton Allen, 49, 20400 block of Mount Prospect Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest conducted by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation:

Michael Lee Nichols, 46, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate FWC rule or regulation first offense. Bond: unknown.

Cody Lee Nichols, 27, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate FWC rule or regulation first offense. Bond: unknown.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: assault on an officer: firefighter, probation violation: DUI and damage to property or personal injury. Bond: none.

Phillip Joseph Burke, 37, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing, contempt of court: trespassing, three counts of contempt of court: larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.

Karl Roger Burton Jr., 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: violation of injunction stalking. Bond: none.

Faith Lynn Monyhan, 22, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: battery. Bond: $200.

Dylan Michael Paquin, 26, Kilbourne Ave/Old Englewood, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $15,000.

Maurice Stacy Rogers, 34, 2900 block of Dogwood Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Brian Mitchell Herndon, 33, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: amended marijuana possession not more than 20 grams/possession and or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Cody James Thomas, 35, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: attempted burglary of an occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 43, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), contempt of court: failure to appear: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments