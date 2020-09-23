The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sandra Lianna Kachelmeir, 57, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Jessica Leigh Brown, 30, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and five counts of possess/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card. Bond: $29,500.
Johnny Junior Sanchez, 38, 27200 block of Sunny Brook, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Michael Warren Senesac, 51, 14200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Matthew Marvin Novak, 35, 4100 block of Driver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Michael William Kiernan II, 37, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, failure to appear felony, an underlying charge and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Joseph Clifton Allen, 49, 20400 block of Mount Prospect Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest conducted by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation:
Michael Lee Nichols, 46, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate FWC rule or regulation first offense. Bond: unknown.
Cody Lee Nichols, 27, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate FWC rule or regulation first offense. Bond: unknown.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Edmund Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: assault on an officer: firefighter, probation violation: DUI and damage to property or personal injury. Bond: none.
Phillip Joseph Burke, 37, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing, contempt of court: trespassing, three counts of contempt of court: larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.
Karl Roger Burton Jr., 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: violation of injunction stalking. Bond: none.
Faith Lynn Monyhan, 22, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: battery. Bond: $200.
Dylan Michael Paquin, 26, Kilbourne Ave/Old Englewood, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $15,000.
Maurice Stacy Rogers, 34, 2900 block of Dogwood Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Mitchell Herndon, 33, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: amended marijuana possession not more than 20 grams/possession and or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cody James Thomas, 35, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: attempted burglary of an occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 43, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), contempt of court: failure to appear: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.