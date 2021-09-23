The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mark Anthony Holmes Jr., 35, of Tampa. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner’s order. Bond: $2,500.

Edward Charles Mahan III, 45, 23300 block of Corrine Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.

Joshua Quinlan Corey, 23, 400 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: assault. Bond: none.

Kalin James Gerhardt, 31, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Phyllis Anne Williams, 73, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Wilma Enid Padin, 49, 1300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Samantha Jean Rottman, 35, 800 block of Conreid Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: using a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Carol Ann Hamlin-Sutter, 64, 800 block of Conreid Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.


Brian Thomas Trowbridge, 27, 23000 block of Nugent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

William Benjamin Shaffer, 44, 8100 block of Burwell Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Brandon Marquis Florence, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Christine Lynn Angelo, 48, 100 block of Jose Gaspar Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Chantelle Elizabeth Greene, 32, homeless of Englewood. Charge: presenting a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Megan Marie Gault, 34, 1800 block of Nobregas Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jamie Andre Samuels, 49, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner’s order. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments