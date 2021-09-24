The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ignacio Ambrosio Martinez, 38, of Silver Springs, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Anthony Natalie, 22, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Justin Lemar Blandin, 34, 23500 block of Almond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

DeAngelo Lamont Carter, 36, 600 block of Edgemere St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Eleodoro Florencio Diaz Diaz, 23, of Kissimmee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Terry Lee Bostian, 57, address withheld. Charge: following, harassing or cyberstalking after injunction for protection. Bond: none.

Karen Louise Byrd, 67, 7000 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed, grand theft against a person aged 65 or older, dealing in stolen property, and providing a false verification statement to a secondhand dealer. Bond: $35,000.

Eduin Edgardo Rosales Laines, 19, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Jeffrey Todd Gerber, 60, 400 block of Sevilla St., North Port. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.

Joshua William Harrington, 28, 100 block of Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Matthew Terrell Rowe, 29, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $9,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Michael Howard, 28, 1400 block of Nabatoff St., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, Sarasota. Charges: petty theft and contempt of court. Bond: $1,620.

Shane Parker Salmon, 38, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

Devonne Trevor Sealey, 40, 2100 block of Longworthy Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

