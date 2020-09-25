The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Allen Winnings, 38, 15500 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brianna Michele Jackson, 30, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 4300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Lynda Jo Franz, 53, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Russel Howard Hall, 56, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Thomas Charles Bennett, 52, Sarasota. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $290.
Robert Matthew Glinton II, 30, 500 block of Sweetwater Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Coby Eugene Griffin, 48, 21000 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Shawn Ryan Sadowski, 43, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alyssa May Cooper, 23, 500 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dennis Christopher Beck, 31, 8100 block of Rockwell Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Beau E. Watson, 31, 4400 block of Jaslo Ave., North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant and petty theft. Bond: none.
Joan Gorguet-Ruiz, 41, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jonathan Garcia Rodriguez, 22, of LaBelle, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
Fransisco Chivilan-Carrillo, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Jose F Moreno-Vargas, 19, 10400 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Kenny Eugene Chambers Jr., 38, 1400 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of controlled substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Wayne Falter, 39, 24200 block of Pirate Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Hendershot, 39, 24200 block of Pirate Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
David John Trucios, 20, first block of Felton Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Robert Beckman, 43, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation on larceny charges. Bond: none.
Khalil Ali Bynum, 25, 1100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing to elude police, and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $8,500.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Amanda Jane Alvord, 30, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Susan Lee Redmon, 52, 3400 block of E. Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on charges of driving on a suspended license. Bond: $6,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
