The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lizette Alvarez, 50, 3500 block of Sarto Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $12,500.

Justin Lee Minns, 36, 8300 block of Austrian Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: obstruction by disguised person, offender violates no contact order and underlying charges. Bond: $8,000.

Lee-Anne Webster, 37, 21400 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.

Amin Salem Mahshie, 27, 3000 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Kenneth Robert Moody, 40, of North Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sabrina Lee Snow, 50, of Hunstville, Ala. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Saiesha Davis, 36, 5200 block of Tarpon Street, North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended, grand theft, probation violation on a petty theft conviction. Bond: none.

Jennifer Lyne Ducey, 49, 4600 block of Hegira Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county from Manatee County on a charge of driving while license is suspended. Bond: $100.

John Robert Leroux, 41, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Amanda Marie Berndsen, 41, 4800 block of Oakley Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Katherine Patricia McCoy, 34, 200 block of E. Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Shannon Marie Lefresne, 35, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

Brian Keith Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

