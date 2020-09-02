The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Gomez-Guzman, 26, 1600 block of Tenth Street, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Jesse Ryan France, 28, 25700 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Marsha Yvonne Needham, 44, 21100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Kayla Marie Hobbins, 31, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Sean Robert Golladay, 30, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended second offense and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Jaime Lee Thompson, 38, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Alberto Fransisco Gomez-Ramirez, 39, of Homestead, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Everton Goncalves, 36, of Everett, Mass. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Juan Carlos Cobos-Lopez, 31, 1000 block of Jefferson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Anthony Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: probation violation: six counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Stosh Michael Rolsten, 47, 7000 block of E. Elyton Drive, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: two counts of violating injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Linda Gail Prince, 46, 3900 block of Magara St., North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
