The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Monica Ann Harmon, 40, 11400 block of Eighth Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Howard James Parson, 60, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Quentin Earl Schrock, 39, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.

Kevin Michael McDonald, 39, of Bradenton. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.

Theodore Thomas Conley, 54, 500 block of W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kevin Douglas Easthope, 35, 200 block of Tarpon Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

David Michael Bentley, 37, address withheld. Charge: using computer to seduce lure a child. Bond: none.

David Allen Bryner, 58, 6200 block of Berkeley Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Chelsea Mae Lynn, 30, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Christian Allan Penkert, 51, 300 block of W. Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation, using park after closed hours. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jack Cephus Smith, 34, 1500 block of Lindsay Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three out-of-county warrants from Highlands County for failing to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: giving false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

