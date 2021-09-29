The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Miles Christopher Marshall, 35, 18500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed, grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
David Billuk, 40, 2600 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Cory Lee Murphy, 25, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Justin Ellis Thomas, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Betuel Sergovia Martinez, 37, of Lake City. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Mario Gomez Calmo, 49, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.
Edmundo Ortiz Velazquez, 58, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.
Baltazar Parra, 63, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Earnest Sheridan, 58, of Fort Ogden. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Karli Marie Jones, 28, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $12,000.
Todd Joseph Weller, 43, 2000 Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Evlin Carole Spell, 62, 2400 block of McMinn Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Robert Phillip Witte, 55, of Orlando. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.