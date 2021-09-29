The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Miles Christopher Marshall, 35, 18500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed, grand theft. Bond: $10,000.

David Billuk, 40, 2600 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Cory Lee Murphy, 25, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Justin Ellis Thomas, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

Betuel Sergovia Martinez, 37, of Lake City. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Mario Gomez Calmo, 49, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.

Edmundo Ortiz Velazquez, 58, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.


Baltazar Parra, 63, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Earnest Sheridan, 58, of Fort Ogden. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.

Karli Marie Jones, 28, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $12,000.

Todd Joseph Weller, 43, 2000 Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Evlin Carole Spell, 62, 2400 block of McMinn Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Robert Phillip Witte, 55, of Orlando. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

