The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Pedro Valdez, 50, of Zolfo Springs, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Emmanual Chance, 35, first block of Seasons Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.

Angela Marie Laleman, 45, 400 block of Quail Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,600.

James William Grisham, 45, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm ammunition or weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.

Joseph Douglas Hendershot, 43, 3100 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jose Herrera Alvarado, 37, 2500 block of SE Richard Porell Court, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Carlos Enrique Lopez-Torres, 40, 1100 block of SE Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Lorena Ramirez-Morales, 32, 1000 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Shawn Dwayne Robinson, 49, of Tampa, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Tuesday Noelle Searcy, 30, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Jesse Scott Levangie, 32, 22000 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm and tampering with a witness second degree felony proceeding. Bond: $30,000.

Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 25, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Kimesha Alida King, 29, 2400 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

William Erik Scharrenberg, 50, 200 block of Northview Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Marquavous Dashon White, 27, 20200 block of Tralee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Matthew Thomas Buckels, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Aubrianna Washom-Tinnin, 22, 21000 block of Cornella Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Elizabeth Correll McAllister, 40, 1200 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Del Alan Richard Phillips, 30, 2100 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Jeffrey Lane Young, 68, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Joshua Israel Barrett, 29, 2400 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

Edward Bernard Ponton, 28, of Mirimar, Fla. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Brant Jeffery Schepper, 30, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication and loitering or prowling. Bond: unknown.

Juan Miguel Candelario Ignacio, 21, of Bonita Springs, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Chase Edwin Dolphin, 27, 13500 block of Overton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, reckless driving first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Jasmine Miranda Goins, 28, 3100 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Rohan Sutherland, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: Driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

Robert Dean Sexton, 50, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Joelyn Lea Rosinski, 68, 2400 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Edward Wampler, 49, 1000 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Leann Rose Thibodeau, 35, 18500 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation: reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

