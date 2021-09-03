The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Benjamin George Durham, 46, 6300 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear in court. Bond: $1,000.

Carolyn Sue Catt, 57, 23100 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug without prescription. Bond: none.

Scott Joseph, 30, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: unlawful sexual activity with minors. Bond: none.

Colton Kaleb McGinnis, 18, 8200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: interference with custody of a minor. Bond: $5,000.

James Charles Miller, 71, 12400 block of Bluffing Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Timothy Ramiro Castro, 39, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

John Classic Williams, 56, 21100 block of Colton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Marjesta Quintin Kingcade, 41, 5200 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.


Diego Garcia Aguilar, 62, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.

Reginald Louis Dill, 48, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,500.

Damian M. Doss, 31, 1000 block of Humboldt Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Sean Steven King, 33, 9200 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant, petty theft and possession of a stolen credit or debit card. Bond: none.

Brandon Anthony Lanhardt, 30, 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Englewood. Charges: fraudulent use of ID with victim aged 60 or older, exploitation of disabled or elderly adult less than $20,000, and scheme to defraud by obtaining property of $300 or more. Bond: $20,000.

Heather Nicole Kassay, 37, 11600 block of SW Lemon Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving without license-revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.

David Ronald Chaloupka, 55, 10600 block of County Road CRK, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Linfred Alvin Gehman, 54, 2700 block of Rhumba Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

