The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin George Durham, 46, 6300 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear in court. Bond: $1,000.
Carolyn Sue Catt, 57, 23100 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of habit-forming, toxic, harmful, or new drug without prescription. Bond: none.
Scott Joseph, 30, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: unlawful sexual activity with minors. Bond: none.
Colton Kaleb McGinnis, 18, 8200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: interference with custody of a minor. Bond: $5,000.
James Charles Miller, 71, 12400 block of Bluffing Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Timothy Ramiro Castro, 39, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
John Classic Williams, 56, 21100 block of Colton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Marjesta Quintin Kingcade, 41, 5200 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
Diego Garcia Aguilar, 62, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Reginald Louis Dill, 48, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,500.
Damian M. Doss, 31, 1000 block of Humboldt Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Sean Steven King, 33, 9200 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant, petty theft and possession of a stolen credit or debit card. Bond: none.
Brandon Anthony Lanhardt, 30, 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Englewood. Charges: fraudulent use of ID with victim aged 60 or older, exploitation of disabled or elderly adult less than $20,000, and scheme to defraud by obtaining property of $300 or more. Bond: $20,000.
Heather Nicole Kassay, 37, 11600 block of SW Lemon Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving without license-revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.
David Ronald Chaloupka, 55, 10600 block of County Road CRK, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Linfred Alvin Gehman, 54, 2700 block of Rhumba Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $50,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.