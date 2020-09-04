The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Wayne Parsons, 57, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Tariq Trenard Johnson, 21, 1400 block of Fringe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jason Dean White, 44, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.
Joseph Rodney Wheeler, 41, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: resist an officer without violence/possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $10,000.
Brian Michael Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $1,500.
Paul Michael Paquette, 44, 2600 block of Parasol Lane, North Port. Charges: probation violation: four counts of possession of a controlled substance/ two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Timothy Charles South, 33, 12100 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI blood alcohol higher than 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Malwina Anna Bartulska, 36, 900 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc., resisting an officer with violence, battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. (bodily fluid), battery. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.