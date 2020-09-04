The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Wayne Parsons, 57, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Tariq Trenard Johnson, 21, 1400 block of Fringe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jason Dean White, 44, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.

Joseph Rodney Wheeler, 41, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: resist an officer without violence/possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $10,000.

Brian Michael Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $1,500.

Paul Michael Paquette, 44, 2600 block of Parasol Lane, North Port. Charges: probation violation: four counts of possession of a controlled substance/ two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Timothy Charles South, 33, 12100 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI blood alcohol higher than 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Malwina Anna Bartulska, 36, 900 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc., resisting an officer with violence, battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. (bodily fluid), battery. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

