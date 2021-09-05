The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cesar Emilio Garcia, 23, first block of Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda West. Charges: county ordinance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher Kyle Holloway, 33, 6600 block of Jack St., Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and petty theft. Bond: none.

Courtney Michelle Dean Jobbers, 41, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Travis Scott Emery, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked habitual offender and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 23, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: affrays, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Austin James Kinsey, Jr., 21, 13100 block of S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Gary Lee Black, 45, 21900 block of Cellini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Coulton Michael Granger, 22, 2200 block of Fintonroad St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Keith William Jobbers, 47, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant; assault on firefighter, officer or EMT; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.

Rachelle Lynn Brown, 50, 1000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching registration license plate not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to appear, and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Keith Charles Pierce, 35, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass, failure to leave upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Eddy Mehmet Ural, 30, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Rodger Dale Woods, Jr., 40, 127000 block of S.W. Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to have required endorsement on driver's license, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Steven Lee Wooten, 50, of Labelle, FL. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Rocco Robert Lamatrice, 30, of Hobe Sound, FL. Charges: battery and tempering with a witness. Bond: $5,000.

Christopher Brian Grant, Sr., 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Noah Francisco Garcia, 22, 1500 block of Philip Place, Englewood. Charges: affrays and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Duane Richard Muncie, 51, homeless of Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,000.

Keshaun Michael Williams, 22, homeless of Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Marie Rud, 25, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tristin Brynae Clarke, 22, 600 block of Hamlin St., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Kimberly Ann Matthews, 18, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Alice Elizabeth Oliva, 42, 1100 block of Pandra Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Dimitrios Theodorides, 44, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

James London Whitney, 47, 8400 block of Sab Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: use of two-way device to facilitate felony and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shawn Walter Blinn II, 18, of Venus, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Gregory Lamar Bolds, Jr., 30, 2300 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: sexual battery on person 18 years or old by person 18 years or older. Bond: $7,500.

Tremaine Jayvon Dennis, 39, 300 block of S, Alabama St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Vernice Frederick, Jr., 44, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamine; possession of cocaine; resisting officer without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT. Bond: $86,500.

Tommy Gene Henry, Sr., 69, 700 block of Oleary Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

Cristina Kay Lawson, 29, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia violation of probation. Bond: none.

Barry Dean McBurney, 38, of Sebring. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jackie Steve Palon III, 24, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Evelyn Ruthann Pifer, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Travis Scott. 40, 4300 block of S.W. Aster Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation; aggravated with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: $17,120.

Eddie Lee Smith, Sr., 66, 100 block of Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.

Jose Antolin Torres, 36, 2700 block of 88th St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

