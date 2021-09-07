The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Phillip Cernuto, 36, of St. Louis, MO. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Robert Earnest DeMaria, 49, 27100 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Lonny June Papa, 62, 7300 block of West Lenox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Gary Joseph Mishou Jr., 35, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Alejandro Huerta, 42, 21400 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI resulting in damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.

Thomas Richard Vick, 68, 21400 block of Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of a dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, petty theft in the first degree, and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

Megan Nichole Moorefield, 25, 22300 block of Cleveland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $32,500.

Paul Lawrence Cowherd, 34, 5400 block of Church Hill Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrested on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.


Orcilei Jose Goncalves, 40, 2200 block of Ribble St., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Filipe Terraza-Gallego, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jessica Nicole Ringler, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Dean Rider, 31, of Clewiston. Charges: Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Jared Greiff, 33, 8600 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft in the second degree. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Pettit, 47, 400 block of Park Blv., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $5,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

