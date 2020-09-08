The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rolando Manuel Sanchez, 22, of Tampa. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Christina Marie Marvin, 42, 2400 block of Wimpole St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Trevor Michael Glenn, 28, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, resisting an officer without violence, burglary with assault or battery and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $117,500.
Tony Ray Magsby, 57, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Lawrence Caruso II, 39, 23700 block of Madison St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Jayvon O. Coray Gonayea-Holmes, 25, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jarrod Robeck, 29, 2500 block of Areca St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Alyssa Marie Paponetti, 31, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Marc Dwayne Kidwell, 57, Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear for misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Theodore Edward Garrett, 56, 18400 block of Evenglow Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
James Edward Wutke, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Jared Vincent Ettore, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Christian Marie Allender, 39, Bleecker Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Thomas Michael McDowell, 64, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
Gonzalo Andres Villegas Salazar, 36, of Miami. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
James Earl Stone, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Marquita Andrea Clark, 37, 200 block of N. Marshall Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stanley R. Kalinowski, 42, 4100 block Magenta Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of missile into a vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $1,500.
Colin Michael Tardiff, 53, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation: burglary of occupied structure, five counts of trafficking of stolen property and five counts of providing false info to pawnbroker. Bond: none.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson
