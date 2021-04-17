The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John Telly Cubillete, 43, Tampa. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Jamie Roberto Pacheco, 35, 400 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Samantha Nicole Pearson, 33, 11600 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: false reports to law enforcement authorities. Bond: $2,500.
Renee Marie Phillips, 56, 25000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christopher Gadway, 47, 400 block of Bonita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kevin Anthony Bernard, 38, 18500 block Limberlos Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Jamison Cox, 45, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 30, 1000 block of Webster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, authoritative figure soliciting sexual conduct with a student and interference with custody of minor. Bond: none.
Jose Saladana, 43, 22500 block of Fort Myers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery involving use of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Leary, 63, 18700 block of Countryman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Madison Weber, 26, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Brendan Lee Pintzow, 25, homeless of Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Rainer Sage Incitti, 27, 100 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cassidy Michelle Wright, 23, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 38, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Angelita Montanez, 40, of Ellenton, Florida. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $170.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.