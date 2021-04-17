The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Telly Cubillete, 43, Tampa. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.  

Jamie Roberto Pacheco, 35, 400 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

Samantha Nicole Pearson, 33, 11600 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: false reports to law enforcement authorities. Bond: $2,500. 

Renee Marie Phillips, 56, 25000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Christopher Gadway, 47, 400 block of Bonita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 

Kevin Anthony Bernard, 38, 18500 block Limberlos Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Brian Jamison Cox, 45, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 30, 1000 block of Webster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, authoritative figure soliciting sexual conduct with a student and interference with custody of minor. Bond: none.

Jose Saladana, 43, 22500 block of Fort Myers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery involving use of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: none.


Jeffrey Leary, 63, 18700 block of Countryman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none. 

Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Madison Weber, 26, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brendan Lee Pintzow, 25, homeless of Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none. 

Rainer Sage Incitti, 27, 100 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Cassidy Michelle Wright, 23, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 38, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Angelita Montanez, 40, of Ellenton, Florida. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $170. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments