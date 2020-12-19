The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zahid Butt, 30, 20000 block of Lagente Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
James Roger Adams, 55, 100 block of Caddy Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Vincent Grimaldi, 18, 400 block of Capri Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Trena Jo Kidwell, 44, 27000 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.
Miriam Lois Knight, 64, 2000 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Alan Gillet, 27, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.
Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lisa Carol Freeman, 62, 19000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. $11,000.
Joshua Jeffrey Schindler, 36, 20000 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted gang felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Stephen Francis, 55, 4000 block of Adderton Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license-habitual offender. Bond: $12,500.
Jacqueline Stacie Allison, 42, homeless. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Sergio Alberto Babot, 40, homeless. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $8,500.
Berenice Ceja Contreras, 33, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third offense. Bond: $5,000.
Kevin Fretwell, 37, homeless. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Ashley Marie Johnston, 34, 100 block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
James Sydney King, 51, 9000 block of Casa Grande Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Rodrigo Garcia, 25, 1000 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $9,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.