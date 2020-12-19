The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Zahid Butt, 30, 20000 block of Lagente Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

James Roger Adams, 55, 100 block of Caddy Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Vincent Grimaldi, 18, 400 block of Capri Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

Trena Jo Kidwell, 44, 27000 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.

Miriam Lois Knight, 64, 2000 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Alan Gillet, 27, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.

Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Lisa Carol Freeman, 62, 19000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. $11,000.

Joshua Jeffrey Schindler, 36, 20000 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted gang felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.

Robert Stephen Francis, 55, 4000 block of Adderton Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license-habitual offender. Bond: $12,500.

Jacqueline Stacie Allison, 42, homeless. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Sergio Alberto Babot, 40, homeless. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $8,500.

Berenice Ceja Contreras, 33, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third offense. Bond: $5,000.

Kevin Fretwell, 37, homeless. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Ashley Marie Johnston, 34, 100 block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

James Sydney King, 51, 9000 block of Casa Grande Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Rodrigo Garcia, 25, 1000 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $9,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments