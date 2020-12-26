The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

George William Goodspeed, 41, 18000 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery/domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Timothy Peter Richards, 53, 7000 block of Sussex Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a stolen credit card and grand theft of more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments