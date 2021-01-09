The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Jaudon McFadden, 26, Tampa. Charges: failure to appear for a felony charge, money laundering between $300 and $20K in 12 months, scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20K, and two underlying charges. Bond: $20,000.
Zyjee Rafee Lind, 26, 2000 block of Myrtle Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $250.
Thomas Edward Paige, 33, 19000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Lyn Fuller, 39, 4000 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $22,000.
Garry Leon Windsor, 55, 3000 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Vincent, 32, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jodi Marie Eagle, 47, 40000 block of Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Jose Antonio Rodrigues Lozano, 37, 24000 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $80.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
