The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Orville John Wahl, 77, 12000 block of Green Gulf Blvd., Punta Gorda,. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Sean Jose Maguire, 48, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Robert Lawrence Hetz, 34, 2100 block of Carnac St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

Paul Daniel June, 42, address withheld. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: 5,000.

Jamie Lee Poe, 44, 200 block of Seminole Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement with wanton disregard. Bond: $15,000.


Nick Devonte Brown, 27, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and trafficking more than 10 grams of phenethylamines. Bond: $60,000.

John Christian Mazza, 43, 2000 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Matthew James Considine, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Joseph Eugene Rochford, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or firefighter and two counts of resisting an officer with violence. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 31, 300 block of Posados Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

