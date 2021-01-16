The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Orville John Wahl, 77, 12000 block of Green Gulf Blvd., Punta Gorda,. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Sean Jose Maguire, 48, address withheld. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Lawrence Hetz, 34, 2100 block of Carnac St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Paul Daniel June, 42, address withheld. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: 5,000.
Jamie Lee Poe, 44, 200 block of Seminole Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement with wanton disregard. Bond: $15,000.
Nick Devonte Brown, 27, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and trafficking more than 10 grams of phenethylamines. Bond: $60,000.
John Christian Mazza, 43, 2000 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew James Considine, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Joseph Eugene Rochford, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or firefighter and two counts of resisting an officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 31, 300 block of Posados Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $4,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.