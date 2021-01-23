The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tomas Alfonso Urbano-Contreras, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: none. 

Courtney Nichole Trammell, 30, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bone: $6,000.

Erick Anthony Teran-Pena, 22, Orlando. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Judena Mae Shafer, 44, Zimerland Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $85,000.

Sascha Daniel Schwab, 34, 22500 block of Ashton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Emilio Sanchez-Mendez, 34, 1000 block of SE Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.

Jessica Nicole Ringler, 31, Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

Robert Dean Rider, 31, Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $28,000.

Bobby Jerome Richardson, 35, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Lisa Ann Pilato, 57, 19500 block of Kapok Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.

Daniel Charles Pedersen, 40, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Daniel Stephen Park, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: assault on officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.


Nelson Osmar Padilla, 28, Miami Gardens. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Michael Andrew Minnucci, 48, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Kevin Richard Maddox, 38, 7200 block of Swartburg Road, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.

Mark Ian Lacouture, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Alexander Michael Kulcsar, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 42, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $100.

Jamie Guido Gonzalez, 32, 700 block of Riviera Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid license and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Maynor Robelo Diaz Lopez, 26, Bonita Springs. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Derek James Covel, 41, 100 block of McDill Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none. 

Hayden Lance Boyd, 61, Chiefland, Florida. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,000.

Xicotencatl Duran Alvarado, 35, 300 block of N. Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments