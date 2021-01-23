The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tomas Alfonso Urbano-Contreras, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Courtney Nichole Trammell, 30, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bone: $6,000.
Erick Anthony Teran-Pena, 22, Orlando. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Judena Mae Shafer, 44, Zimerland Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $85,000.
Sascha Daniel Schwab, 34, 22500 block of Ashton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Emilio Sanchez-Mendez, 34, 1000 block of SE Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Jessica Nicole Ringler, 31, Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Robert Dean Rider, 31, Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $28,000.
Bobby Jerome Richardson, 35, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lisa Ann Pilato, 57, 19500 block of Kapok Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.
Daniel Charles Pedersen, 40, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Stephen Park, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: assault on officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Nelson Osmar Padilla, 28, Miami Gardens. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Michael Andrew Minnucci, 48, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Kevin Richard Maddox, 38, 7200 block of Swartburg Road, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
Mark Ian Lacouture, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Alexander Michael Kulcsar, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 42, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $100.
Jamie Guido Gonzalez, 32, 700 block of Riviera Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid license and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Maynor Robelo Diaz Lopez, 26, Bonita Springs. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Derek James Covel, 41, 100 block of McDill Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Hayden Lance Boyd, 61, Chiefland, Florida. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,000.
Xicotencatl Duran Alvarado, 35, 300 block of N. Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
