The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Carl Allen Keller, 42, homeless. Charge: possession of a firearm or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Dale Allen Qualls, 30, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and fighting in a public place. Bond: $4,000.

Kimberly Renee Hartnett, 63, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.

Lacie Mandy Bryant, 32, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Bobby Deundre Hill, 27, 26000 block of Mindanao Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Clifford Eugene Heskett, 36, 11000 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3000 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, battery by prison or jail detainee and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Aaron Maurice Hughes, 27, 21000 block of Gibralter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $34,000.

Larry Thermidor, 25, 20000 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

Jerome Malachi Louis, 29, 3000 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.

Anthony Michael Della Rocco, 35, 1200 block of Salyers St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Megan Elizabeth Demonbreun, 34, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Karen Antoinette Anderson, 44, 1000 block of SE Adel St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Asiah Thomas Hill, 19, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: fighting in a public place and violation of probation. Bond: $4,500.


Compiled by Sue Erwin

