The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carl Allen Keller, 42, homeless. Charge: possession of a firearm or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Dale Allen Qualls, 30, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and fighting in a public place. Bond: $4,000.
Kimberly Renee Hartnett, 63, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
Lacie Mandy Bryant, 32, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Bobby Deundre Hill, 27, 26000 block of Mindanao Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Clifford Eugene Heskett, 36, 11000 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3000 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, battery by prison or jail detainee and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Aaron Maurice Hughes, 27, 21000 block of Gibralter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $34,000.
Larry Thermidor, 25, 20000 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 29, 3000 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
Anthony Michael Della Rocco, 35, 1200 block of Salyers St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Megan Elizabeth Demonbreun, 34, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Karen Antoinette Anderson, 44, 1000 block of SE Adel St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Asiah Thomas Hill, 19, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: fighting in a public place and violation of probation. Bond: $4,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.