The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joachim Jean Davidson, 25, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, violating driver's license restrictions, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Mark Andrew Speth, 18, of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charge: criminal mischief of more than $1,000 in damage. Bond: $5,000.

Nadir Traci Perez, 28, 500 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Katie Rose Byrne, 32, 23100 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Leroy Anthony McDaniel, Jr., 32, 500 block of Corto Andra St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft property of more than $750 but less than $5,000 and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Daniel Lee Munson, 31, 21900 block of Kathleen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Samantha Alyse Meyer, 26, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $5,500.

Crystal Merline Goetz, 37, 3300 block of Dupree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Francisco Cuevas Hernandez, 32, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,500.

Caidin McCoy Alderman, 22, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none. 

Charles Christopher Gillner, 52, 21200 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none. 


Eloy Garcia Cantu, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.

Amanda Meta Silvestri, 28, of Glouster City, New Jersey. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Danielle Leigh Neff, 23, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none. 

Timothy James Wetherington, 30, 3000 block of NW Tony Drive, Arcadia. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Casi Ann Deblois, 29, of Wilmington, Delaware. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120.

Marjesta Quintin Kingcade, 40, 5300 block of Grove St., North Port. Charges: failure to obey a law enforcement officer's order to stop, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

Ilyssa Ayn Weiss, 31, 1100 block of Shadow Lane, North Port. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120. 

John Edward Wetherington, 53, of Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Brandi Marcella White, 31, 3300 block of Escobar Lane, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years of age or older and tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments