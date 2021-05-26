The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Muriel Moron, 53, 800 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.

Lisa Michelle Calvert, 54, 500 block of Grove Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and scheme to defraud obtaining property $20,000 to $50,000. Bond: $15,000.

Tiffany Diane Blackburn, 46, 22100 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Steven Spielman, 72, 8400 block of Little Gasparilla Island, Placida. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.

Zachary Alan LaFlair, 32, 1000 block of Ohana Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.


Charles Wilburn Simes, 38, 7000 block of Fugate St., Fort Ogden. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, operating a motorcycle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Joseph Goodmote, 32, of Bradenton. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 4400 block of Meager St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 50, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

