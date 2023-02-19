Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Miguel Angel Salazar Gabriel, 33, Stuart. Charges: Refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jose Elias de la Cruz-Rodriguez, 28, Seffner, Florida. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Patricia Marie Holmes, 41, 29000 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Marissa Kathryne Shelton, 32, 22000 block of Yonkers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer; possess controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Joshua Kennith Roberts, 34, Ocala. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 24, 4600 block of Taree Avenue, North Port. Charges: discharging firearm in public; violation of probation or community control; aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Zachary Alan LeFlair, 34, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: trafficking more than 4 grams, less than 30 kg of opium or derivative; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana; possession of cocaine; manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $525,000.
• Luisa Fernanda Cordero-Navarro, 27, 12000 block of Southwest Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Wesley Phillip Greus, 39, 8300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Englewood. Charges: unlawful conveyance of fuel; grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000; trespass on posted construction site; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed; traffic in stolen property; grand theft from posted construction site. Bond: $29,000.
• Rigoberto Uriel Martinez-Roblero, 22, Apopka. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Pedro Almeida, 32, Tampa. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Robin Blackmon, 37, Texas. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $2,500.
• James Edward Ceglarek, 45, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
• Luther Wayne Smith, 49, 6000 block of Austrian Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $870.
• Jeffrey Stephen McGonigal-Busque, 36, 11000 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
• Dallas Giovanni Evans, 23, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: None.
• Alain Trevon Blaise, 18, 17000 block of Wintergarden Avenue, Port Charlotte: Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Daryl Scott Leto, 58, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
• Latrone Bernard Williams, 25, Miami. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
• Javier Rayon Garcia, 29, Fort Myers. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $50.
• Robert Taylor Locke, 26, 300 block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended, carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed, out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,550.
• Tuesday Ann Vaughn, 42, block of Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Eugene Reames, 41, 100 block of Stratford Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Alex Michael Toth, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: violation of probation and failure to appear for a felony. Bond: none.
• Juan Pedro Pascual, 24, Bonita Springs. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Franklin Childress, 51, 20000 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Terrance Devon Reed III, 19, 2400 block of Abbeville Road, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon; possess controlled substance without prescription; obstruct officer without violence; operate motor vehicle without valid license; probation violation: two counts cocaine sell, manufacture, deliver using two-way communication to commit felony; probation violation: cocaine possession, felony, deliver with gun/concealed weapon/ammo; probation violation: sell cocaine; probation: criminal mischief/ property damage. Bond: none.
• Cody Lee Opsahl, 32, 200 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass of a structure and contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Colby Ari Jimenez, 31, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Steven Paul Larson, 46, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation: four counts of traffic stolen property; four counts false information pawn; two counts grand theft; four counts of fraudulent use of ID. Bond: none.
• Thomas Allen Williams, 21, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte County): battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Ryan Sean Quinlan, 28, 2000 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Adrian Cunningham-Washington, 26, 2400 block of Brubeck Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, larceny, battery on a person 65 or older, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,620.
• Oleksandr Rusanov, 36, 8000 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Patrick Spano, 54, 1000 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jose A. Licor, 37, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Phillip Lee McEwen Sims, 42, 900 block of Northeast Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeremy Lewis Suggs, 43, 2300 block of Southeast Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alisia Lyn Adams, 45, Tampa. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; DUI; refuse to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Syanne Bruce, 22, homeless. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,500.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.