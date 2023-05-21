Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sharon Graham Morrison, 55, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jessica Lynn Morrison, 32, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ronald Edward Sprinkle Jr., 45, 29000 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $2,000.
• Gerald Anderson, 60, 3300 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $330.
• Jamie Ryan Sherron, 37, 6000 block of Hideaway Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $75,000.
• Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 46, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
• Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 44, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,500.
• Manuel Alejandro Pena-Fernandez, 31, Miami. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Luis R. Bonilla-Navarro, 26, Georgia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Ashley Nicole Krueger, 31, 6000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Cally Ann Esposito, 31, 4000 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
• Enrique Rosa, 43, 1000 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Shane Allen Davis, 28, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $106,000.
• Kirk Patrick Henry, 53, 9000 block of Gulfstream, Englewood. Charge: driving without license/revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
• Juan David Leon-Silva, 26, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $100,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Baugh Copeland, 53, 3000 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
• Joshua Patrick Moore, 40, 16000 block of Becasse Drive Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Doreen Marie Hartman, 63, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing: structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
• Nicholas Carl McMillen, 32, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: larceny: retail theft more than $750 coordinate others previously convict; resist officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $8,000.
• Marc Anthony Waddell, 56, 2300 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI; driving while license suspended or revoked; refusal to submit to DUI testing; DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,240.
• Leon Oliver Williams III, 39, 6500 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: larceny: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Nina Terese Palucci, 41, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $ 1,620.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Katrina Nichole Endy, 21, 6600 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (two counts of trafficking in amphetamine). Bond: none.
• Brian John O'Neil, 42, 23000 block of McMullen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); possess controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Alexandra Raye Waitsman, 36, 6700 block of Electra Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter EMT, and larceny (petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $10,500.
• Dustin Earl Mason, 38, 6000 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lucas Ingraham, 35, 1000 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Susan Elizabeth Killmon, 60, 2800 block of Northwest Rimes, Arcadia. Charges: three counts failure to appear. Bond: $25,000.
• Jason Whidden Quave, 50, 2900 block of Southeast Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
