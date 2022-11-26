Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tammy Lynne Rocco, 51, homeless Punta Gorda. Charges: treaspass; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Lee Emerson Ambler, 42, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in amphetamine; violation of probation . Bond: none.
Andrew James Schramm, 32, 3500 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond forfeiture; unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure; possession of controlled substance without prescription; petty theft; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Tara Ann Trager, 36, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: bond forfeiture; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Rebecca Jean Shirey, 48, 3500 Cessna St/, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Alexis Marie Burnett, 26, 18000 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI; DUI with property damage; leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,500.
Damien Luis Rodriguez, 34, 2300 block of Saginaw Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Estevan Alejandro Ramirez-Perez, 40, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI; driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
Marshall MacArthur Lane, 29, 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brian Edward Montalbano, 58, 2100 block of Boxwood Street, North Port. Charges: DUI with blood- alcohol 0.15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Arturo Garcia, 26, 20 block of Selorve Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
David Richard Lorber, Jr., 28, Fort Myers. Charges: loitering or prowling; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Todd Michael Matsinger, 49, 8300 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Graham Raab Flinchbaugh, 31, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.
FHP reported the following area arrests:
Jose Tomas Montoya Zambrano, 50, homeless Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: none.
Flavia Angeles, 41, homeless Houston. Charges: driving without valid license; giving false ID to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
Ruben Rendon Morales, 39, 1300 block of Pear Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: failure remain at crash involving injury; driving without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Murch, 44, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $620.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tiyon Maurius Calloway, 19, Bradenton. Charges: carrying concealed weapon-unlicensed firearm; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; driving without valid license. Bond: $3,120.
Elizah Tramaine Shannon, III, 47, 1500 block of Southwest Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: DUI; refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
David V. Kovalenko, 25, 5200 block of Hoffman Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance (dimethylpentlone) without prescription; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Travis Allen Long, 26, 6300 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michayla Dayne Eudy, 33, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jon E. Ferris, 61, 800 block of McDill Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Dustin Michael Halko, 40, 1400 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with deadly weapon. Bond: none.
William Thomas Jordan Jr., 61, 40 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Evelyn Esther Parks, 56, 7200 block of Wicklow Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI. Bond: $240.
George Todd Snyder, 45, 1400 block of Overbrook Road, Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Charles Babcock, 54, 3700 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI with blood alcohol .15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
Leeland Latscha, 30, 1800 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: out -of-state fugitive from Armstrong County, Pennsylvania-aggravated assault on child. Bond: none.
Zachery Matthews, 23, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: possess identification of another person without consent; two counts vehicle burglary. Bond: $4,500.
Heidi Valsky, 47, 4200 block of Lenox Boulevard, Venice. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Vazquez Moscoso, 43, 1000 block of Roberta Street, Venice. Charges: two counts aggravated assault without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Eric Vela Morales, 42, 200 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; driving without valid license; two counts DUI with damage to property or person; two counts hit-and-run involving damage to property. Bond: $1,480.
Jennifer Kostoff, 40, 900 block of Bonaire Avenue East, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (dilaudid) without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dakota Andrew White, 28, 200 block of West Myrtle Street, Arcadia. Charges: smuggle contraband into detention facility; possession of marijuana; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Lee Evans, 28, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Anselmo Hernandez, 37, 2300 block of Southeast Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Victor Gimenez, 46, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated stalking after injunction. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Emma Levalley, 34, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.