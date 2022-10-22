Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dany Luis Arraga, 36, Tampa. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• James W. Hallinan, 65, 30 block of Tournament Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 40, 27000 block of Madison Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: remand hold — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Tomas Martin O’Brien, 34, 3500 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed; resisting officer without violence; two counts criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage; two counts petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750; burglary of an occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $22,500.
• Jodine Collins Mayer, 67, 15000 block of Viscount Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
• Lisa Parker Elliott, 57, 4300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: none.
• David Lester McDowell, 60, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked; possess cocaine; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $7,000.
• Ashlynn Rose Butterfield, 19, Cape Coral. Charge: resisting officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Janice Ann Lyndon, 54, Bradenton. Charge: defraud financial institution; false reports to law enforcement authorities. Bond: $12,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Edward Ceglarek, 44, 12000 block of Mitchell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte) — failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge, second conviction. Bond: $5,000.
• Eric L. Cervantes, 23, 100 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery — touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,000.
• Christine Marie Schultz, 53, 3100 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: non-payment of child support. Bond: $70.
• William Allen Swartz, 26, 2300 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing on posted construction site, Bond: $1,500.
• Kevin Paul Wallace, 31, 2700 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing on posted construction site. Bond: $1,500.
• Eric James Warwick, 43, 400 block of Bellini Circle, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
• Dawson Jacob Yee, 19, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: reckless driving — DUI reduced. Bond: $10,000.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Katherine Elizabeth Bates, 42, 11000 block of Bertolini Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol; DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI — damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Jason Edward Kay, 39, 4400 block of Persian Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possession and or use; municipal ordinance violation: open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $2,120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• James Whitney London, 49, 8400 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: felon possessing weapon or ammunition. Bond: none.
• Deric Daniel Sorensen, 51, Cape Coral. Charge: trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
