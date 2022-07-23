Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jamie Robert McElfresh, 44, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jose' Ramiro Guerra Lopez, 48, Riverdale. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Adrian Manuel Delgado, 34, 10000 block of Pheasant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Javon Scott, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Rachel Lauren Gray, 32, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 4 grams, less than 30 kilograms of opium or derivative; four counts possession of harmful new legend drugs without prescription; possession cocaine; three counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none.
James Gerard Przyuski, 61, 1500 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Peter Brian Poulin, 42, 17000 block of Eugene Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: obtaining vehicles by false representation; failure to redeliver hired vehicle; two counts fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; battery - second or subsequent offense; four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Sean Thomas Joyce, 35, 2100 block of Midnight Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 24, 600 block of Ellicott Circle Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ronald Calvin Dampier III, 25, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with electronic monitoring device; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Cassandra Renee Pinkham, 35, 21000 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
Ryan Christopher Carroll, 34, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: none.
Julius Elvin Gonzalez, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Stacey Nichole Gauss, 37, Pinellas Park. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; marijuana — possession not more than 20 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription; possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.
Michael Mark Crea, 60, 5000 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possess cocaine; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Antwan Gavin, Jr., 20, 1800 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Krista Lynn Daniels, 34, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jacqkeem Kwesi Amiri Johnson, 28, homeless Lee County. Charge: sexual battery by custodian — victim between 12 and 18. Bond: $250,000.
Jaime Juarbes, 57, Kissimmee. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Kevin Maggio, 57, 9000 block of Tunis Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Cody Patrick Barber, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lawrence Aubrey Adams, 54, 4100 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation: aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill/simple battery — misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gerardo Saenz Espinoza, 31, 1200 block of Jefferson Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Bryan Keith Johnstone, 60, 100 block of North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Faith Jean Marley, 66, 300 block of 10th Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery: cause bodily harm — domestic. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
