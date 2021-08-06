The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Leigh Brown, 31, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: five counts of possessing, receiving or obtaining stolen credit or debit card, and possession of four or fewer IDs. Bond: $13,500.
Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 32, 14000 block of Salva Tierra Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Stephen Douglas Lee, 48, 400 block of Cicero St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Donald Hinrichs, 43, 2500 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.
Jean John Felix, 34, 700 Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.
Paul G. Bartolomey, 26, 21000 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intent touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Bowen Brewster, 46, 18000 block of Ayrshrie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Tammerah Michelle McKay, 46, 4600 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
Patrick Troy Phillips, 45, Myakka City, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a felony, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Sebastian Hager Gene Patrick 29, Galion, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Shawna Marie Smith, 36, Galion, Ohio. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Darren Jones, 54, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Christopher Anthony Boehm, Sr., 37, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.
Adelaida Monrroy Moran, 62, 1600 block of First Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jack Ray Pittman, 51, 15000 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damages. Bond: none.
Gerard O'Rourke II, 27, 800 block of East Sixth St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Hector Leon Acosta, 59, Miami. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 41, 800 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Justin John Henne, 35, 1200 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jim Allan Passman, 31, 3300 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: stalking: follow, harass, cyberstalk another. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John James Belaski, 76, 26000 block of Weiskopf Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Michael Jay Lanning, 37, 100 block of Uruguay Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Nancy Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.