The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jessica Leigh Brown, 31, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: five counts of possessing, receiving or obtaining stolen credit or debit card, and possession of four or fewer IDs. Bond: $13,500.

Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 32, 14000 block of Salva Tierra Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Stephen Douglas Lee, 48, 400 block of Cicero St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Christopher Donald Hinrichs, 43, 2500 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.

Jean John Felix, 34, 700 Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.

Paul G. Bartolomey, 26, 21000 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intent touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Bowen Brewster, 46, 18000 block of Ayrshrie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tammerah Michelle McKay, 46, 4600 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

Patrick Troy Phillips, 45, Myakka City, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a felony, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

Sebastian Hager Gene Patrick 29, Galion, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Shawna Marie Smith, 36, Galion, Ohio. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Darren Jones, 54, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Christopher Anthony Boehm, Sr., 37, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.


Adelaida Monrroy Moran, 62, 1600 block of First Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jack Ray Pittman, 51, 15000 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damages. Bond: none.

Gerard O'Rourke II, 27, 800 block of East Sixth St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Hector Leon Acosta, 59, Miami. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 41, 800 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Justin John Henne, 35, 1200 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Jim Allan Passman, 31, 3300 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: stalking: follow, harass, cyberstalk another. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John James Belaski, 76, 26000 block of Weiskopf Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Michael Jay Lanning, 37, 100 block of Uruguay Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Nancy Semon

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments