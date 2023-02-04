Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Lynn Martin, 40, 100 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Alonzo Luis Romero Chavez, 30, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 44, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.
• John Wayne Ohle, 42, 19000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jason Walker Wadsworth, 51, 4000 block of Gingold Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,500.
• Paige Marie St. Pierre, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Jose Osman Figueroa Sabillon, 40, New Orleans. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Mandy Lee Bermudez, 40, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: none,
• Linda Susan Schellinger, 32, 3200 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Michael Snyder, 39, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• George Robert McCall, 44, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood, Charges: off bond/foirfeiture/no new charge entry; petit theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Angel Nicole Farmerie, 43, 9000 block of Griggs Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sean Michael Barrett, 54, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery: touch or strike; disorderly conduct: brawling fighting corrupt public moral decency. Bond: $620.
• Jordan Gerald Daytz, 35, 140 block of Padova Way, Venicde. Charges: weapon offense: missile into dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft; resisting officer: obstruct without violence; damage property-criminal mischief: over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $8,500.
• Haley Mae Hering, 28, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Volusia County): violation of probation: battery on law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Brigitte Kathlyn Kalo, 34, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery: by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Lee Lykins, 38, 200 block of Pompano Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation: petit theft/third conviction. Bond: none.
• Daniel Antonio Machado, 31, Tamiami Trail/Harbor Boulevard Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia possession; petit theft. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Equis Graham, 45, 3300 block of Cincinnati Street, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $7,500.
• Adrienne Marie Klein, 38, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
• Patricia Ann Lange, 40, 1700 block of Boca Chica Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: drive without license for more than six months. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Levi Elliot Prendergast, 25, 20000 block of Concerto Place, North Port. Charges: resisting officer: obstruct without violence; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Guadalupe Caballero, 36, 1500 block of Northwest Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant (Hardee). Bond: $5,000.
• Wallace Clayton Stewart, 45m, 2800 block of Northwest Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer - obstruct without violence; nonmoving traffic violation - drive while license suspended, second offense; drug equipment - possession and or use. Bond: $1500.
• Craig Michael Ward, 49, 2900 block of Northeast Tisltra Drive, Arcadia. Charges: probation violation; opium or derivative - sell Schedule I or II; drugs - possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Victor Mendoza, 59, Zolfo Springs. Charges: failure to appear; probation violation. Bond: none.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
