The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mika Robert Ryan, 28, St. Petersburg. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $513.
Nancy Shuler, 64, 10000 block of Wheeler Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $6,500.
Tina Marie Taylor, 42, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Hewett McCurry, 59, 500 block of Rose Apple Circle. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: 2,000.
Jason Samuel Pearson, 45, 2000 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Anthony Joseph Minor, 33, 1000 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Wendell Touchton, 27, 11000 block of SW Spring Lake Drive, Arcadia. Charges: violation of parole, possession of firearm by Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
