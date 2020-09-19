The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mika Robert Ryan, 28, St. Petersburg. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $513.

Nancy Shuler, 64, 10000 block of Wheeler Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $6,500.

Tina Marie Taylor, 42, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Hewett McCurry, 59, 500 block of Rose Apple Circle. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: 2,000.

Jason Samuel Pearson, 45, 2000 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Anthony Joseph Minor, 33, 1000 block of Manor Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Anthony Wendell Touchton, 27, 11000 block of SW Spring Lake Drive, Arcadia. Charges: violation of parole, possession of firearm by Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: none.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

